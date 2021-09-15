 GOAZCATS - Arizona opponent first look: NAU
Arizona opponent first look: NAU

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Arizona is off to an 0-2 start to open the Jedd Fisch era, but the Wildcats will have their best chance at breaking their 14-game losing streak this weekend when FCS opponent NAU comes to Tucson. The two in-state teams have played each other regularly over the last several years with five meetings against one another in the last decade.

The Wildcats have only lost one of the matchups and that came back in 1932.

The Lumberjacks have not had a strong start to the season either as they have dropped their first two games with Arizona being the only FBS opponent on the schedule this year.

One team is going to break its losing streak Saturday night, and to get you ready for the matchup here is a closer look at Arizona's third opponent to get you more familiar with this weekend's matchup.

OVERVIEW

Head coach: Chris Ball (3rd season/7-12)

Preseason prediction: 7th (Big Sky Conference)

Record: 0-2 (last game: 34-7 loss to South Dakota)

Schemes

• Offense: Spread

• Defense: 4-3

Ranks (FCS/114 teams)

Total offense: 48th (365.5 YPG)

Scoring offense: 97th (11.5 PPG)

Total defense: 91st (470.0 YPG allowed)

Scoring defense: T-82nd (38.0 PPG allowed)

All-time series: Arizona leads 15-1 | Last meeting (9.7.19): Arizona win 65-41

WHAT WE KNOW

{{ article.author_name }}