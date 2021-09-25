 GOAZCATS - Inside the matchup: Arizona at No. 3 Oregon
Inside the matchup: Arizona at No. 3 Oregon

Arizona is set for its toughest test of the season as the Wildcats take on No. 3 Oregon to open Pac-12 play Saturday night on the road in Eugene. The Ducks were picked as the favorite to win the conference while the Wildcats are still in the midst of the longest losing streak in program history at 15 games.

Head coach Jedd Fisch is still seeking his first win as a head coach with UA off to an 0-3 start this year, and his team heads into the matchup with Oregon as a heavy underdog.

To get you ready for Saturday night's matchup in the Pacific Northwest here is a look at who and what to know about the two teams heading into the game.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (0-3; last game: 21-19 loss to NAU) vs No. 3 Oregon (3-0; last game: 48-7 win over Stony Brook)

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: ESPN

All-time series: Oregon leads 27-17 | Last meeting (11.16.19): Oregon win 34-6

Favorite: Oregon (-29 1/2), O/U 58

OREGON SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Mario Cristobal (3rd season | 28-10)

Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12 Conference)

Record: 3-0 (last game: 48-7 win over Stony Brook)

Schemes

• Offense: Spread option

• Defense: 3-4

Ranks (FBS)

Total offense: 44th (433.0 YPG)

Scoring offense: T-36th (38.0 PPG)

Total defense: 101st (423.7 YPG allowed)

Scoring defense: T-50th (19.7 PPG allowed)

WHO TO KNOW (Oregon)

{{ article.author_name }}