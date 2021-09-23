Arizona opponent first look: No. 3 Oregon
Arizona is sitting at 0-3 heading into Pac-12 play this weekend, and the Wildcats will have to regroup after a surprising 21-19 loss to FCS opponent Northern Arizona. UA will open conference play against the top team in the league, Oregon. The Ducks will host Arizona Saturday night in Eugene, and it will certainly be a monumental task for the Wildcats to pull off an upset.
UA is currently in the midst of a 15-game losing streak with new head coach Jedd Fisch still searching for his first victory.
The Ducks have already set the tone for their season with win over then-No. 3 Ohio State two weeks ago and are seeking to keep their undefeated season alive. To get you more familiar with this week's opponent, here is a rundown of what we know so far about Oregon heading into the matchup.
OVERVIEW
Head coach: Mario Cristobal (3rd season | 28-10)
Preseason prediction: 1st (Pac-12 Conference)
Record: 3-0 (last game: 48-7 win over Stony Brook)
Schemes
• Offense: Spread option
• Defense: 3-4
Ranks (FBS)
Total offense: 44th (433.0 YPG)
Scoring offense: T-36th (38.0 PPG)
Total defense: 101st (423.7 YPG allowed)
Scoring defense: T-50th (19.7 PPG allowed)
All-time series: Oregon leads 27-17 | Last meeting (11.16.19): Oregon win 34-6
WHAT WE KNOW
