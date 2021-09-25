COSTA MESA, California — Arizona quarterback commit Noah Fifita has his team a perfect 5-0 heading into league play after a dominant 42-7 victory over Helix High School (La Mesa, California) Friday night in Orange County. Fifita passed for four touchdowns and ran for another all by halftime making it a short night of work for the senior.

After the game GOAZCATS.com caught up with the future UA signal caller to discuss his team's impressive first half of the season and his own personal performance so far this year. Plus, we asked Fifita about his thoughts on the Wildcats' 0-3 start under new coach Jedd Fisch and what he's hearing from the coaches after the rough start.

Fifita linked up with Oregon-bound receiver Tetairoa McMillan for three touchdowns Friday night as the duo continues to have a strong connection. Is Fifita still hoping the four-star recruit joins him in Tucson? We discussed that topic as well with the current UA commit.

Watch our entire five-minute interview with the incoming Arizona quarterback below.