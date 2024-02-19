In what became a busy Monday at Arizona with the announcements of a new athletic director and a contract extension for basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, the football program chose not to be left out of the fun on Presidents Day.

Before the end of the afternoon, the Wildcats announced the signing of linebacker Jabari Mann who had previously signed to play at San Jose State for Brent Brennan's staff. The 6-foot recruit from Serra High School in San Mateo, California committed to the Spartans exactly a year to the day that he joined the Wildcats.

Last week, the two-star prospect was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent with the Spartans after making the request earlier in the month.

Danny Gonzales and the new staff at UA moved quickly to bring in the two-way recruit who also played running back at Serra.

"He is explosive," Gonzales said in a video produced by the team and released alongside Mann's signing announcement Monday. "He's really twitchy. As you watch some of the clips you can see how physical he is, he runs sideline to sideline."