Arizona is set to hire its 11th Director of Athletics in former Missouri Tigers A.D. Desireé Reed-Francois according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. After firing former A.D. Dave Heeke 28 days ago, Arizona President Robert Robbins has hired Reed-Francois, who becomes the first female A.D. in the history of the department. "There are very few institutions that would entice me to leave an SEC athletics department with strong momentum," said Reed-Francois. "The University of Arizona has tremendous potential and is an institution — and an athletics program — on the rise, and I want to be a part of shaping that future. We will provide a world-class student-athlete experience, which includes competing for championships and being among the nation's elite. I am grateful to President Robbins and the Arizona Board of Regents for this incredible opportunity."

The contract for Reed-Francois will be a 5-year deal with an annual base of $1 million in Year 1 of the contract, which will increase to $1.2 million by the final year of the contract with an additional $250,000 annual contribution from the University of Arizona Foundation.

Before becoming an A.D. at multiple universities, Reed-Francois went to the University of Arizona and graduated in 1997 with a law degree from the James E. Rogers College of Law. During Reed-Francois' three-year run at Missouri, she was able to increase football season ticket sales and revenue by 200% and 70%, while getting a new apparel agreement with Nike, according to her profile on Missouri athletics website.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Desireé to the University of Arizona family, and we could not be more excited about the leadership experience and outstanding credentials she brings," said Robbins. "Respected nationally for her commitment to student-athletes, Desireé has a history of success everywhere she's served and is exactly the right person we need to modernize our athletics operations and usher in an ongoing culture of success in all aspects of Athletics. This is a tremendous win for our university and I cannot wait for her to get started."