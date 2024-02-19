It was a busy Monday for Arizona, which hired its new Athletic Director in Desiree Reed-Francois, and then announced a five-year extension for basketball coach Tommy Lloyd that will keep him in Tucson to 2029. Lloyd's contact will start with him making $5.25 million in Year 1 and then increase to $6 million by the final year on the deal. In order to get the contract done, donor funds have been secured to fully cover the increase in his university-paid compensation throughout the term of the extension. "I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona. I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors," Lloyd said in a statement released by the school. "All of us are aligned on maintaining a highly competitive and nationally recognized basketball program that provides a great experience for the student athletes. We will continue to honor the Wildcat basketball heritage and give everything we have to make people proud to say 'Bear Down!'"

Advertisement

The 2022 AP Coach of the Year holds an 81-16 record and is 43-11 leading Arizona against the Pac-12 conference now into his third season at the helm. The past two seasons, Lloyd has led his the Wildcats to back-to-back Pac-12 Tournament titles and is in line to win the regular season conference title for the second time in three years. Lloyd has produced NBA talent in the past couple seasons in Tucson such as Indiana Pacers' wing Bennedict Mathurin, Chicago Bulls' guard Dalen Terry and former Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko.

"Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men's basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation. We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come," said Arizona president Robert C. Robbins. "Thanks to the generosity of many in our community who love and support this university and are invested in its future, donor funds have been secured to cover the full cost increase of the extension."

Just last week, Lloyd became the first coach in program history to have three 20-plus win seasons to start his Arizona career. Now, his team is in line to capture its second 1-seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will face Washington State on Thursday at 9 p.m. MST. The winner of the game will be the top team in the conference standings with five games remaining after this week's showdown.