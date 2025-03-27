FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona OC Seth Doege post-practice interview

As Arizona prepares for the 2025 football season, several key changes and players are poised to shape the team’s performance. With coach Seth Doege implementing an up-tempo offense and several players stepping into more prominent roles, the Wildcats are set to improve on last year's underwhelming season and make an impact in the Big 12.

Doege brings a fresh, dynamic approach to Arizona’s offense. Known for his high-powered, up-tempo system, he aims to push the pace and maximize the offensive line's potential while exploiting the speed of wide receivers Luke Wysong and Kris Hutson. His background in both college football and the NFL gives him a diverse perspective on how to build a successful offense. The Wildcats will focus on quick decision-making, rapid execution, and creating mismatches on the field, with the goal of putting consistent pressure on opposing defenses.

The up-tempo style will not only benefit Arizona’s explosive players but also allow the team to maintain control in high-pressure situations. By continuously moving the ball and maintaining fast-paced play,UA can wear down opposing defenses and keep them off balance throughout the game.

The 2025 season is an opportunity for continued growth. Arizona’s new fast-paced offense, combined with personnel adjustments, promises an exciting and competitive season ahead. Here’s a look at how the Wildcats are adjusting to changes and what fans can expect from key players.