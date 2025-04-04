FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona RB coach Alonzo Carter and players (Spring Day 8)

As Arizona prepares for the 2025 football season, the running back room stands as one of the team’s most promising units. Led by coach Alonzo Carter, this group—including Kedrick Reescano, Ismail Mahdi, Quincy Craig and Cornelius Warren—is focused on adapting to a new offensive scheme while fostering leadership and versatility.
Carter has prioritized developing each player’s strengths and leadership abilities, making the running back room a critical component of the Wildcats’ offense.
Here are five key takeaways from Arizona’s running back group as they head into the season.
Reescano growing as a vocal leader
Expected running back No. 1 for the Wildcats Reescano has taken on more of a vocal leadership role within the team. Carter emphasized, “Kedrick leadership extends beyond the field; he’s someone the whole team looks up to.”
Reescano has built strong relationships with teammates like Mahdi, Craig, and Warren. His ability to lead verbally and through actions sets a strong example for the younger players, showcasing leadership growth.
Despite being reserved by nature, Reescano has pushed himself to become a more vocal leader, with Carter working to encourage him to be more outspoken in practice and during games. His natural leadership ability is starting to resonate throughout the team, making him a critical figure in the running back room and beyond.