FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona RB coach Alonzo Carter and players (Spring Day 8)

As Arizona prepares for the 2025 football season, the running back room stands as one of the team’s most promising units. Led by coach Alonzo Carter, this group—including Kedrick Reescano, Ismail Mahdi, Quincy Craig and Cornelius Warren—is focused on adapting to a new offensive scheme while fostering leadership and versatility.

Carter has prioritized developing each player’s strengths and leadership abilities, making the running back room a critical component of the Wildcats’ offense.

Here are five key takeaways from Arizona’s running back group as they head into the season.