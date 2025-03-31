WATCH: Arizona coach Josh Oglesby post-practice (Spring Day 6)

Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby talked to the media following the end of Day 6 of spring football. Oglesby shared his thoughts on the development of the offensive line and the center position.
Oglesby spoke about the impact of the transfers the team has brought in on the offensive line and how the depth has help out this spring.
