TRANSFER NEWS: Arizona forward Henri Veesaar has entered the portal

Veesaar is coming off a breakout 2024-25 season where he averaged 9.4 points, five rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 59% from the field. He became a critical piece in the Wildcats' run to a Sweet Sixteen giving the team energy off the bench and a presence in the low-post.

Arizona season ended less than a week ago and during this time spanned the Wildcats have seen two players enter the transfer portal in forward KJ Lewis and center Emmanuel Stephen. However, a big shock has hit the UA's roster as forward Henri Veesaar has made the decision to enter his name and leave the program.

Throughout his Arizona career, Veesaar had highs and lows. When he was a freshman he played in 29 times but only managed to average 7.1 minutes of action that season while recording 2.4 points per game.

The following year, right before the start of the season, Veesaar suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that forced him to use his redshirt and get ready for the following year.

Although the first two years didn't go as planned for Veesaar, he helped him grow into the player he is today and gave him more time to develop with the coaching staff.

As of right now, Arizona will need to replace three transfers and three players that have graduated giving the team six available scholarship spots. However, with the ever changing world we live in today with the portal, it is unclear if that number will stay the same, or increase over time.