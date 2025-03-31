FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby (Spring Day 6)

The 2024 season marked the first season with Josh Oglesby as the offensive line coach. Oglesby had previously spent four seasons at San Jose State in the same role, where he worked alongside Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

The 2024 season was not pretty for the offensive line as the Wildcats surrendered 28 sacks as well as 51 more sack yardage than the previous season.

After the season, star offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea declared for the NFL Draft and guard Wendell Moe Jr. transferred to Tennessee. The team hopes that they addressed the losses in the transfer portal by adding five new offensive linemen to the roster.

Following the end of Day 6 of spring ball, Oglesby, alongside linemen Tristan Bounds, Alexander Doost and Ty Buchanan spoke to the media to discuss the offseason and look ahead to an important few weeks for the Wildcats.