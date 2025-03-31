FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby (Spring Day 6)

The 2024 season marked the first season with Josh Oglesby as the offensive line coach. Oglesby had previously spent four seasons at San Jose State in the same role, where he worked alongside Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.
The 2024 season was not pretty for the offensive line as the Wildcats surrendered 28 sacks as well as 51 more sack yardage than the previous season.
After the season, star offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea declared for the NFL Draft and guard Wendell Moe Jr. transferred to Tennessee. The team hopes that they addressed the losses in the transfer portal by adding five new offensive linemen to the roster.
Following the end of Day 6 of spring ball, Oglesby, alongside linemen Tristan Bounds, Alexander Doost and Ty Buchanan spoke to the media to discuss the offseason and look ahead to an important few weeks for the Wildcats.
Starting center position
Josh Baker manned the center role for the Wildcats during the 2023 and 2024 seasons as part of a key role to the Alamo Bowl team. But now Baker has graduated, leaving a hole for the team to fill as the calendar inches closer to the new season.
Three players Oglesby mentioned that have been playing the position in practice were Ise Matautia, Grayson Stovall and Isaac Perez. All three have had multiple years of experience in college football which will certainly help them with commanding the offensive line.
Stovall has been the main guy working with the first-team unit with the other two switching between the second and third groups.
“The cool thing is seeing these guys start to take command of the groups that they’re in,” Oglesby said. “That’s a position where it’s a lot more mental than people think.”