WATCH: Arizona offensive linemen post-practice (Spring Day 6)

Arizona offensive linemen Alexander Doost, Tristan Bounds and Ty Buchanan spoke to the media following the end of Day 6 of spring practice. The trio have seen time with the starting offensive unit as the team tries to figure out what its starting five will be come the beginning of the season.

Both Buchanan and Bounds talked about their time at other programs and how they need to adjust to the uptempo style that offensive coordinator Seth Doege has been installing with the roster.