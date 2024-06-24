Content Loading

Arizona has built serious momentum on the recruiting trail over the last month, and the latest piece to join the mix in Tucson will not be making a move that takes him too far. Phoenix-Mountain Pointe defensive lineman Kaleb Jones announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday following a recent official visit. The 6-foot-2, 288-pound two-way lineman reached a decision on his visit with the Wildcats two weeks ago but held of on announcing his choice until Monday. "I feel like I could grow as a player and contribute to a team that wants to win," Jones said about his decision to pick the Wildcats.

He is now the 12th commitment for Brent Brennan's program in the 2025 class, and 11 of those pledges have come through in just the last month. The decision by Jones helps the new staff at UA plant itself firmly in the mix with in-state prospects as the Wildcats now hold commitments from three of the top-10 ranked recruits from Arizona according to the Rivals rankings. Jones is the highest-rated of the bunch as he currently sits at No. 7 on the list. Just behind him are a pair of Arizona commits — Chandler-Hamilton athlete Dajon Hinton, who flipped from Arizona State on Sunday, and Gilbert-Higley quarterback Luke Haugo. The newest UA commit produced at a high level last season on defense as he finished the year with 45 tackles (30 solo) to go with 18.5. tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

