Arizona's new coaching staff is beginning to establish itself on the recruiting front. After a slower start, the Wildcats have caught fire to begin the summer, and Sunday marked another big day for Brent Brennan and his staff in Tucson. A day that brought four new commitments to the team's 2025 class ended with one of the most notable pickups of the cycle for UA. Sunday evening, high three-star offensive lineman Sione Tohi announced his pledge to the Wildcats following a weekend stay in Tucson.

