COMMITMENT: High three-star OL Sione Tohi joins Arizona's 2025 class
Arizona's new coaching staff is beginning to establish itself on the recruiting front. After a slower start, the Wildcats have caught fire to begin the summer, and Sunday marked another big day for Brent Brennan and his staff in Tucson.
A day that brought four new commitments to the team's 2025 class ended with one of the most notable pickups of the cycle for UA.
Sunday evening, high three-star offensive lineman Sione Tohi announced his pledge to the Wildcats following a weekend stay in Tucson.
Tohi gave Arizona his commitment after spending the weekend in the desert on his official visit with the program. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound prospect has strong ties to several players on UA's current roster, including quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
The addition of the 24th-ranked guard in the class is a significant one for Brennan, offensive line coach Josh Oglesby and the Wildcats. In order to earn his pledge, UA had to convince Tohi to turn down several significant schools from across the country including LSU, Alabama, USC and Oklahoma.
He is now the 11th addition for Arizona in the cycle, and his announcement capped a day that featured two flipped commitments in favor of the Wildcats.
Tohi has previously been named an all-American by MaxPreps and is a multi-year starter for Mater Dei, which has routinely been one of the top teams in the country in recent years.
He is the first offensive lineman to join Arizona's class.
