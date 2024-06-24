COMMITMENT: Arizona flips three-star ATH Dajon Hinton for 2025 class
Sunday night became very busy for Arizona, which just got done with another weekend of official visits leading to four commitments for the 2025 class.
One of the players that committed to Arizona was three-star athlete Dajon Hinton, who flipped from ASU to the Wildcats.
"The visit was really nice. They treated me well," said Hinton to GOAZCATS.com. "The coaching staff at Arizona is elite."
Although Hinton is listed as an athlete, he was recruited by stars coach Brett Arce and is expected to play defensive back for Arizona in some fashion. The Wildcats with this new staff like versatile DBs that can play multiple positions in the backfield.
"The relationship with Arce has always been solid," Hinton told GOAZCATS.com. "Even when I was committed to ASU, he respected my decision."
Hinton is a 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. He committed to ASU in later April before deciding to flip to Arizona.
While on Arizona's campus, Hinton spent most of his time with safety Genesis Smith and Tetairoa McMillan. He described the experience as a dream.
In the state of Arizona, Hinton ranks eighth according to Rivals.
If he stays committed and signs with Arizona on National Signing Day. Hinton will be the third player on the Wildcats' roster from Hamilton High School.
