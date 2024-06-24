Sunday night became very busy for Arizona, which just got done with another weekend of official visits leading to four commitments for the 2025 class.

One of the players that committed to Arizona was three-star athlete Dajon Hinton, who flipped from ASU to the Wildcats.

"The visit was really nice. They treated me well," said Hinton to GOAZCATS.com. "The coaching staff at Arizona is elite."

Although Hinton is listed as an athlete, he was recruited by stars coach Brett Arce and is expected to play defensive back for Arizona in some fashion. The Wildcats with this new staff like versatile DBs that can play multiple positions in the backfield.