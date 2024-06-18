Now, you can add a fourth addition from the weekend as three-star wide receiver Terry Shelton announced his intention to play for the Wildcats on social media Tuesday afternoon bringing the total to seven recruits thus far for the 2025 recruiting class.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan hosted a handful of priority recruits over the weekend and have seen the fruits of their labor with three commitments coming through in recent days.

The Irving (Texas) Ranchview rising senior is the second wide receiver to commit to Arizona from this weekend's group of visitors after versatile athlete Sean Robinson announced his pledge earlier Tuesday morning and now Shelton has done the same.

Shelton is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver who was able to collect offers from TCU, Nebraska, Boston College and Illinois among others. He eventually released a top group that included Boston College, Illinois and Kansas alongside Arizona following his weekend trip with the Wildcats.

Shelton had a chance to talk with current Wildcats players and got a photo with Tetairoa McMillan, which was posted to his Twitter (X) during his stay in Tucson.

Arizona's 2025 group is highlighted by four-star running back Wesley Yarbrough, who announced his commitment to UA on Monday following a visit.

Brennan and his staff have been loading up on offensive recruits early in the build of the 2025 class. So far, UA has added only one defensive prospect in the cycle, cornerback Joshua Tuchek, who announced his commitment this week as well.

Shelton is the third prospect from Texas to commit following the decisions by Yarbrough and Robinson.