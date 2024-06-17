For some recruits, being thought of as an athlete recruit simply means one position or another at the next level but it just hasn't been decided yet. Typically it's a defensive back who could play receiver or an inside linebacker that could possibly line up as an edge rusher. Three-star recruit Sean Robinson could be in a category all his own as he could play a number of different positions in college.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound recruit has the size and athleticism college coaches covet, but Arizona's staff will be the one that gets to work with him next year. The Cibolo (Texas) Steele receiver made the decision to commit to the Wildcats while on a weekend official visit.
Arizona defensive graduate assistant Ty Nichols deserves plenty of credit in the recruitment as he helped bridge the gap between the old and new staffs in Tucson. The Wildcats were the first team to offer Robinson back in early 2023, and that connection stayed intact throughout the last 18 months through Nichols as Brent Brennan's staff came into the picture.
Oklahoma State was able to get Robinson out for an official visit earlier in the spring while Houston, UTSA, Tulane and others came into the picture with offers.
Arizona was able to outlast them all and earn his pledge over the weekend thanks to a plan that differs from the rest of the group.
