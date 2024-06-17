For some recruits, being thought of as an athlete recruit simply means one position or another at the next level but it just hasn't been decided yet. Typically it's a defensive back who could play receiver or an inside linebacker that could possibly line up as an edge rusher. Three-star recruit Sean Robinson could be in a category all his own as he could play a number of different positions in college.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound recruit has the size and athleticism college coaches covet, but Arizona's staff will be the one that gets to work with him next year. The Cibolo (Texas) Steele receiver made the decision to commit to the Wildcats while on a weekend official visit.

His mom Shannon took to social media to announce the news Monday after initially posting his pledge during the trip to Tucson.