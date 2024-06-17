Yarbrough is the first and only four-star commitment in Arizona's class thus far.

Arizona is on heater on the recruiting trail and they are the hottest they have been to this point in the 2025 class.

Yarbrough gave a comment to Rivals on his decision to commit to the Wildcats. His decision comes just one day after he returned home from Tucson for his official visit.

The connection he had with the staff was the ultimate winner.

"They were genuine and were a family. There is no other coach in college football that has recruited and talked to me like coach (Alonzo Carter) has.

The Arizona program, which is moving to the Big 12 this season, is trending up in a big way. They are coming off of a 10 win season and have some of college football's best players on their roster.

"There is something special is brewing at Arizona," Yarbrough said.

In 232 carries at the varsity level, Yarbrough has totaled 1,045 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 254 receiving yards and three more touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder earned the MVP Award at the Dallas Rivals Camp Series this spring.