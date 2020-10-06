GOAZCATS - Commit update: Arizona's top performers of the week (10.6.20)

There are still many states where high school football is not being played this fall, but other states have started to move forward with a late season. That means several Arizona commits were in action last week and here are some highlight performances from the group that includes players from Louisiana, Texas and Arizona where games are now underway.

Outcome: 38-10 win over Catholic Performance: The Arizona running back commit from New Orleans opened his senior season with a bang as he carried the ball eight times for 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns. That included two scoring plays that came on runs of 75 and 88 yards. Johnson is one of the most talented and productive players in the Wildcats' 2021 class and so far he is off to another good start in his final season at the high school level.

Outcome: 44-10 win over Peoria-Liberty Performance: Chandler has one of the best teams in the country and one of the team's top players is already committed to the Wildcats as a junior. Grayes opened his season with a huge performance last week in a win over Liberty. The UA receiver commit accounted for four touchdowns on only five catches for 138 yards. The 6-foot-1 receiver is already establishing himself as one of the top recruits in the state and landing his commitment looks even better for Kevin Sumlin's program after the first game of the season.

Outcome: 40-17 loss to Houston-Summer Creek Performance: The Arizona commit from Dekaney High in Houston has mostly played defensive end throughout his career, but he has been focused on making the move to linebacker this offseason. He turned in an impressive performance in last week's game against Summer Creek as Garcia finished the night with 12 tackles (10 solo) to go with two tackles for loss plus a fumble recovery. The three-star prospect is adamant that he can play linebacker at the next level and he certainly looks to be in position to give the UA staff one option there when he arrives on campus next year.

Outcome: 30-23 loss to Houston-North Shore Performance: The dual-sport commit from Texas will not play quarterback at Arizona and will line up at tight end instead, but at Klein Collins the three-star commit is the one who takes the snaps and he had an impressive showing against one of the top teams in the country last week. Powers scored two rushing touchdowns and accounted for 37 rushing yards on seven carries for his team in the first half before going down with a shoulder injury. That forced him to miss the second half, but he still left his mark on the game. Powers, who is planning to also play baseball for the Wildcats, completed three of his five passes for 39 yards in addition to his work on the ground in the loss. His performance impressed Rivals.com South Central analyst Sam Spiegelman who said Powers is "athletic, nimble and has good-enough speed to beat defenders around the edge. We’ve yet to see Powers on the receiving end of throws, but he should be a difference-maker with the ball in his hands."

Outcome: 56-7 win over Chalmette Performance: The three-star hybrid safety/linebacker is one of the most intriguing prospects in Arizona's 2021 class. The 6-foot prospect was finally able to get his season underway last week and Cage come out with an impressive performance to begin his senior year on the field. The three-star prospect finished his night with five tackles (one solo) plus an interception to help his team earn a big opening-night victory against Chalmette. Cage was the first New Orleans recruit to join UA's 2021 class and now there are three others from his city on board with the Wildcats. You can see Cage's interception at the beginning of the clip below.

Others in action

The Arizona defensive back commit had five tackles in his team's 43-0 win over South Hills last week.

The Tyler Lee standout defensive back accounted for two pass breakups and an interception in a 40-28 victory for his team over Tyler High School.

It was a big weekend for all of Arizona's defensive back commits in action and Johnson contributed with an interception in Katy's 66-21 win over Cy-Woods out in Texas.

Back home in Tucson it was the first weekend of high school football action this fall and the UA quarterback commit helped his team to a 29-21 victory over Casa Grande with 97 passing yards and a touchdown after completing seven of his 10 pass attempts in the game. Salpointe will not play the next two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the team to quarantine for the time being.