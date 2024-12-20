Arizona leading tackler Dalton Johnson withdraws from transfer portal

Dalton Johnson makes a tackle in Arizona's season opener against New Mexico earlier this year. (Photo by Aryanna Franklin | Imagn Images)

Arizona's leading tackler is returning to Tucson next season. Do-it-all defensive back Dalton Johnson removed his name from the transfer portal Thursday just over a week after deciding that he would entertain his options on Dec. 11. The Katy, Texas native had emerged as a top prospect in the portal with Rivals ranking him 43rd overall as of Thursday. Instead, he will rejoin the Wildcats for his final season following a standout year at UA. Johnson finished the season as Arizona's leader with a career-best 94 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The 5-foot-11 safety, who served a variety of roles for the Wildcats in 2024 because of injuries on the defense, also spent time as a hybrid linebacker this year as one of the healthy players for Duane Akina's group.

