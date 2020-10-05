GOAZCATS - Takeaways from a weekend in Texas and Louisiana

The second week of statewide Texas high school football, where most larger schools joined the fray, was also the first weekend that football was back in Louisiana. This week’s slate included the defending Texas Class 6A champs North Shore in a tight back-and-forth tilt with Klein Collins, a competitive showdown featuring Cy-Fair and Cy-Park and a Louisiana Class 4A state title game rematch featuring rivals Edna Karr and Warren Easton.

NORTH SHORE VS. KLEIN COLLINS

North Shore’s season-opener against fellow Houston-area defending champion Shadow Creek was the big ticket of Week 1, but the Mustangs’ second contest hosting a well-coached Klein Collins team was also worth the price of admission — largely because of the heroics of four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis. The Auburn commitment did what he does best — extended plays in the pocket, used his mobility to keep the defense on its hills and throw darts under pressure.

That’s 17 consecutive victories for Davis and North Shore. Davis is decisive, confident and brings a certain winning aura to his team. His game includes elements of Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson, and while he doesn’t chuck it downfield much, Davis is certainly as dangerous in the short field as any player in the country.

What a show last night by four-star North Shore QB Dematrius Davis. Big plays throughout the contest with his arms + legs. Fantastic decision-maker. Clutch#Auburn is getting that dude@JLeeAURivals @Dematrius09 @NSNationFB pic.twitter.com/TJWgBnn6PR — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 2, 2020

Davis’ top target was Shadrach Banks, a Rivals100 wide receiver that has battled injuries dating back to last spring. Finally healthy, Banks — a Texas A&M commitment — was responsible for North Shore’s longest play from scrimmage — a broken play where Davis evaded the pass rush, bought time running outside the pocket and found Banks, who made a contested grab and broke three tackles on the 52-yard catch-and-run. A healthy Banks is a dangerous sight for opposing teams. He’s north of 200 pounds with plenty of twitch and has regained his form as a playmaker after the catch. On the other side of the ball, five-star cornerback Denver Harris collected his first interception of the season on a throw that ricocheted off a receiver in last week’s win over Shadow Creek. In this affair, Harris flashed his physicality. Harris made a handful of stops in the open field and tackled with authority. He didn’t get many looks in the passing game by design. Texas, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State have the attention of the state’s top 2022 prospect. For Klein Collins, the story centers around Colby Powers, a three-star tight end committed to Arizona who plays quarterback for his high school team. Powers is every bit of 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. He’s athletic, nimble and has good-enough speed to beat defenders around the edge. We’ve yet to see Powers on the receiving end of throws, but he should be a difference-maker with the ball in his hands. Powers is also committed to Arizona as a baseball prospect.

Came away REALLY impressed by Klein Collins QB Colby Powers, who'll play tight end for #Arizona next fall. Big playmaker with his legs, great athleticism ... would've liked to see him healthy in the second half@colbypowers8 @KCTigerFootball @MattGOAZCATS pic.twitter.com/jjIGUUQUJC — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 2, 2020

CY-FAIR VS. CY-PARK

LJ Johnson put on a show as the focal point of Cy-Fair’s offense in what was a competitive crosstown rivalry game against Cy-Park on Friday. Johnson piled up 190 yards and three touchdowns and was a sight to see. He runs downhill with authority and has enough speed to power through defenders up the middle or race around them to the outside. He’s twitchy and thrives at bouncing off defenders and powering ahead. The Rivals100 running back is down to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, and all four finalists are making compelling cases for his commitment. Nonetheless, odds suggest Johnson stays in Texas for his college ball.

#Rivals100 RB LJ Johnson was THAT DUDE for Cy-Fair last night. Running through tacklers, bouncing off defenders, breakaway speed in open field + involved in passing game



Texas, Texas A&M, OU + LSU all in play@LJ_Johnson_Jr @CyFairISD @BFND_Football @BFNDAthletics @millerjeff15 pic.twitter.com/1MnDJKE7Uk — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 3, 2020

Across the formation from Johnson was Rivals250 outside linebacker Harold Perkins, whose stock has continued to rise throughout an unusual offseason. Perkins’ tape pops off the screen, but seeing him in-person provides even better perspective for his evaluation.

Perkins plays offense, defense and special teams for Cy-Park. He’s a talented, physical runner that invites contact, and that physicality is a key element of his relentless style on defense. Perkins jarred a ball loose on a sack-fumble and put heat on the quarterback consistently throughout the contest. His athleticism showed up again with a jumping pass breakup by the goal line.

Just leaving this one teaser video here for the night ... Harold Perkins is different@HP113k @CyParkFootball @Storm7v7 pic.twitter.com/cu1opgqBWS — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 3, 2020

EDNA KARR VS. WARREN EASTON

Destyn Hill opened his senior season in style as the Rivals250 wide receiver managed three receptions, including a 7-yard touchdown, in Edna Karr’s convincing opening win. The volume was not there, but the flashes were. Hill made contested grabs, showed up in the red zone and beat his defender off the ball with ease. He had multiple runs after the catch that served as a reminder of Hill’s upside. Hill is giving close looks at Florida, Florida State and Alabama, and it’s becoming more and more likely that a decision will come in January.

Aaron Anderson debuted as a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 class and was targeted early and often in Karr’s opener. Anderson put a ton of offseason work into improving his hands and it showed. He made contested grabs and even got vertical for some passes thrown downfield with success. Tygee Hill, a Rivals250 defensive tackle, kicked off his third season as a starter for Karr. Hill has size (6-foot-3, 285 pounds), but also mobility. He battles well in the trenches and is a sure tackler. From his performances at various camps, we know he can get after the quarterback. On Saturday, he flashed his ability to get up and down the line of scrimmage in a hurry, a promising track for an interior lineman.

Third year as a starter for 2022 #Rivals250 DT Tygee Hill, who did plenty of dirty work in the trenches for Edna Karr, pressured the QB + made a ton of stops at / behind / down the line of scrimmage@tygeezus @Young_World1310 @karrfootball pic.twitter.com/mEma6CYdKw — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 4, 2020

Jirrea Johnson earned a Rivals profile after leading Easton in tackles as a freshman last season. This season, Johnson picked up right where he left off. The cousin of former five-star Tyron Johnson, Jirrea was the bright spot for Easton’s defense as a speedy linebacker that covers plenty of real estate. He’s instinctual and plays downhill.

STOCK REPORT

With no real offseason, it was the first look at Rivals250 guard Jaeden Roberts since his commitment to Auburn. Roberts is a massive-sized lineman with plenty of natural raw power. Back inside at guard, his play has improved. He had a handful of knockdowns in the running game and was stout in pass protection. On the other hand, he does have mental lapses from time to time and misses a blocking assignment, but the upside is there.

Some good cut-ups of #Rivals250 OG Jaeden Roberts in pass pro + run blocking for North Shore on Thursday. Roberts stout as a pass blocker with plenty of knockdowns paving some running lanes. Massive #Auburn commitment@jaeden_kings @JLeeAURivals @NSNationFB pic.twitter.com/srEPOB2a4B — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 2, 2020

Around this time last year, we created a Rivals profile for 2022 defensive tackle Kris Ross, who was a reserve lineman in the rotation at North Shore. Now entrenched as a starter, Ross was the Mustangs’ most impactful defensive lineman, pressuring the quarterback, making plays behind the line of scrimmage and coming up with big stops in the run game. He’s big, but athletic. UTSA recently extended an offer.

2022 North Shore DT Kris Ross got after it on Thursday night. A few big plays behind the line of scrimmage, battling in the trenches and some pressure on both QBs@KRISTOPHEROSS @NSNationFB @coachgcross pic.twitter.com/BZEXuD2vzD — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 2, 2020

Virginia tight end commitment Jack Witmer is an old-school type of tight end that fits the conventional mold as an in-line blocker with a new-school ability to make contested catches and run down the seams and in space. Witmer had two receptions, including a 50-plus yard touchdown, and on both plays he was fast getting downfield and then powered forward with the ball in his hands. He’ll bring a lot of versatility to Virginia. Shone Washington gave a commitment to LSU over the offseason and made his 2020 debut after being forced to sit out last season after transferring from John Ehret. Washington has a 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame and is filled out nicely, but he was inconsistent generating a pass rush and beating run-blockers. It’s been two years since Washington last suited up for Easton, so there may be some more rust to shake off for the 2022 four-star.

NEW NAMES SURFACE

Davis has a pair of state championships in his back pocket and certainly has established himself as a Texas high school football legend. Still, that didn’t deter 2022 Klein Collins cornerback Ty Berry from taking advantage of the big stage. The junior — currently without an offer — made multiple well-timed pass breakups in Thursday’s game. Penn State, Minnesota and Colorado are all showing interest in Berry, among others. Rivals250 junior cornerback Jyaire Brown transferred to West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West shortly after pledging to his hometown Buckeyes this spring. Buzz out of Easton since has centered around Brown’s successor, 2024 defensive back Wallace Foster. In his first varsity snap as a starter for Easton, the 6-foot, 170-pound freshman came up with an interception on a fantastic initial read of the play. Foster is the son of a coach and it showed. He established himself as a young defensive back to watch in Louisiana’s 2024 crop.