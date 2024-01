Arizona redshirt sophomore Isaiah Ward and junior edge rusher Russell Davis II have entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports including from Rivals.

This past season, Ward, who started at the KAT position, logged 30 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

One of Wards' forced fumbles came created a huge momentum swing for the Wildcats in their Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma. The California native will have three more years eligibility.