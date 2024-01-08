Love was lights out last week, averaging 19.5, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists in the blowout victories for the Wildcats against Colorado and Utah.

This is the first time Love has won the award in either the Pac-12 or the ACC. He earned a ACC Rookie of the Week award twice while at North Carolina.

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said he was proud of Love after the Utah game. The UNC transfer has continued to lead the Wildcats in scoring, and against the Utes he tallied 23 points to lead the team.

“He’s a game changer,” Lloyd said.

The 6-foot-4 senior from St. Louis has scored at least 22 points in four of the last five games for Arizona. In all, he has scored at least 20 points in seven games.

In the victory over Utah, Love became the first player in the conference this season to log multiple games with at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Love’s award marks the third Wildcats player to be a recipient of the Pac-12 Player of the Week award joining Oumar Ballo (Dec. 26) and Kylan Boswell (Nov. 13), marking just the 10th time UA has had three or more player of the week winners in program history.

Other players nominated for the award this week included: Jose Perez (Arizona State) Jaylon Tyson (California), Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon) Jordan Pope (Oregon State), Michael Jones (Stanford), Kobe Johnson (USC) and Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington).

Earlier in the day Monday, the Wildcats were moved up to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their weekend victories over the Mountain schools.