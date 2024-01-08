Arizona moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll announced Monday morning. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) returned to Tucson for the first time in close to a month, taking care of business with a 97-50 win over Colorado and 92-73 win over Utah on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

It was a nice response by Arizona, especially on the defensive end, after allowing 100 points in the loss to Stanford in the game prior.

The Wildcats jumped out to a big lead against the Buffaloes, taking a 50-23 advantage into halftime and did not look back. UA forced 18 turnovers on the defensive end and shot 11 for 20 from deep, led by point guard Kylan Boswell who knocked down four of his seven attempts from three.

It was a much closer first half against the Utes with Arizona leading 42-39, but a 12-0 run sparked a big second half for the Wildcats leading to a sweep of the Mountain schools. Caleb Love, who earned the Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday, and Keshad Johnson led UA in scoring with 23 and 20 points, respectively, in the win over Utah.