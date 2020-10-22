GOAZCATS - What we learned: Sean Miller's virtual media day press conference

Arizona head coach spoke with reporters for an hour Thursday afternoon as the program held the first portion of its virtual media day. The UA head coach covered a variety of topics over that time as it was the first time he spoke to reporters since early June. Here is a rundown of 10 things we learned from the conversation with Arizona's head coach.

Miller will not discuss the report of Arizona receiving NCAA's Notice of Allegations

Early Thursday morning Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that Arizona would be receiving the long-awaited Notice of Allegations after a lengthy investigation by the NCAA stemming from the FBI's case involving corruption in college basketball. Former UA assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of the centerpieces of the federal investigation and eventually he served prison time for his role in the scandal. Receiving a Notice of Allegations is a major step in the process as it allows a program to see what infractions the NCAA believes have been committed. The school will then have three months (90 days) to respond before another extended two-month period that allows the NCAA to respond to that before the process can move forward. All told, when including the potential for an appeal of the NCAA's decision, it will be many months before any resolution will come. As of Thursday evening UA did not make any public announcement that it has received the NOA and Miller declined to comment on the report when speaking with reporters Thursday. "I'm not gonna comment on anything that is around any investigation, and that's really what I'm called to do as a member of our athletic department," Miller said. Arizona is one of several high-profile programs that has been included among the teams in focus throughout the saga, but so far only Oklahoma State has received any punishment for its part in the scandal, a one-year postseason ban that it has appealed. Alabama and LSU are the other two programs that have been awaiting their Notice of Allegations up to this point.

It's still too early for Miller to make any judgements about his team

Miller has an upcoming season to worry about and this year has certainly been a challenge on a number of fronts. For a basketball head coach there have been many hurdles to get over during the last seven months and there are still others to clear in the coming weeks. The Wildcats only moved back into their locker room this week and although practices have been underway for a little over a week the team is moving slowly through the process. Because of that Miller is not yet ready to discuss the individual elements of his team. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, college programs have been barred from holding scrimmages against other teams as well as exhibitions this preseason making it more difficult for a coach like Miller to truly judge what type of team he has on his hands. While the Wildcats are certainly pleased with the group they have assembled this year, it is simply too early in the process for Miller to want to make any predictions or projections for his team. "It's a very unique period of time for everybody, especially our program, because when you welcome 10 new players I think that's a challenge," he said. "Welcoming those same 10 with the backdrop of COVID, I don't have a ton answers for you. I know this, that we have a very hard-working group. "... I do think we're making progress, but I just don't have as much information as I normally do."

Transfer big man Jordan Brown has continued to impress this fall