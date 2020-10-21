GOAZCATS - Arizona big man Jordan Brown earns team's first gold practice jersey

Arizona head coach Sean Miller is set to speak with the media for the first time since June Wednesday afternoon and one of the players he will certainly field questions about is redshirt sophomore big man Jordan Brown. The Nevada transfer now in his second season with the Wildcats earned the team's first gold practice jersey, it was announced by the program Wednesday.

The gold jersey is awarded to the best practice performer each week and is typically a good indicator of who will perform well during games in a given week as the season plays out. That Brown has already secured the gold jersey once is a positive sign and backs up some of what has been said about him already this offseason as he prepares for his first season on the floor with the Wildcats.

Brown came to UA from Nevada last season but was forced to sit out due to the NCAA's transfer rules. He has not permitted to travel with the team on road trips but was able to practice throughout the season. Brown reportedly shined throughout Arizona practices last season helping him earn some buzz going into his first season on the floor with the Wildcats.

"The one word that I'll give you about him, that I think will show up right away, is he has a physical presence as a basketball player," Miller previously said about the UA big man. "He loves contact. He doesn't shy away from contact. It shows up rebounding at both ends. It shows up in him being able to play I think our style of defense.

"He's also quick enough and agile enough that he moves his feet really well away the basket, but in our practices against some really good competition day in and day out we believe in him as a guy that we can throw the ball to and he can score around the basket as well. Jordan's gonna be a big, big part of our success."

Brown did not have a productive start to his career after earning the distinction of being a five-star prospect and a McDonald's All-American as a high school player. He averaged three points and just above two rebounds per game with the Wolfpack on a veteran-laden squad in Reno.

He will have an increased role with the Wildcats and Miller is hopeful his experience will help ease the transition to a roster that is once again filled with young players this season in Tucson.

"We're not welcoming yet another young freshman to our team," the UA head coach said. "He's two years older and I think you'll feel that when you watch him play for us. I'm really glad we have him. ... We respect him and he's somebody that's gonna be a difference maker for us as we approach this year."

It's not just Miller who has been impressed by Brown's performances in practice over the last year. Sophomore center Christian Koloko found himself matching up with Brown last season and found that guarding him was a difficult challenge.

"During practices we were guarding each other, and Jordan he's a really good player.," Koloko said this summer. "When he's got the ball in the post, that’s actually a nightmare. Even Ira (Lee), he can tell you, when Jordan's got the ball there is not a lot of things you can do to stop him. He's a really good player."

The Wildcats are now a week into practice as they continue preparations for the upcoming season that will begin Nov. 25.