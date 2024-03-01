Advertisement
What we learned: Arizona's win at ASU and heading into matchup vs. Oregon

Caleb Love scored 16 points against ASU.
Caleb Love scored 16 points against ASU. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) once again took down in-state rivals Arizona State (14-15, 8-10) rather handily Wednesday night, completing the season sweep over the Sun Devils for the third time in four years.

The Wildcats will now take their two-game winning streak into its final home game of the season against Oregon (19-9, 10-6) in hopes of maintaining their top spot in the Pac-12 standings.

Here is what we learned from the Wildcats' win over ASU heading into their matchup on Saturday against UO:

Lloyd expresses his appreciation of seniors, new and old to the program with Senior Day approaching

The Wildcats will honor five seniors for Senior Day on Saturday against the Ducks. Three of these senior have played with Lloyd throughout his three years in Tucson.

The third-year head coach noted that there was no added significance to these three seniors, being that he appreciates and loves them all the same.

"Whether I recruited guys or not, I coached 'em," Lloyd said. "I love those guys like they are my own."

Seniors Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Grant Weitman, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo will be honored prior to tipoff of the UA-Oregon game.

The last Senior Day for UA was spoiled by ASU following a 60-foot buzzer beater at McKale Center.

