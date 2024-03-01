Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) once again took down in-state rivals Arizona State (14-15, 8-10) rather handily Wednesday night, completing the season sweep over the Sun Devils for the third time in four years.

The Wildcats will now take their two-game winning streak into its final home game of the season against Oregon (19-9, 10-6) in hopes of maintaining their top spot in the Pac-12 standings.

Here is what we learned from the Wildcats' win over ASU heading into their matchup on Saturday against UO: