WATCH: Arizona forward Sidi Gueye highlights

Wednesday morning, Arizona and coach Tommy Lloyd landed a high-level international recruit in 6-foot-11 forward Sidi Gueye, who announced that he was committing to the program.

Gueye is a 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal, who played in the Euro league and Spanish ACB league while playing for Real Madrid making his debuts for both leagues in October a few weeks after turning 17-years old. He will be one of the youngest players in college basketball for the 2025-26 season.

His playing style is a defensive mindset with high-level shot blocking ability thanks to his 7-foot-4 wingspan. However, Gueye's offensive game needs development given his young age of 17-years old.

Here's some highlight videos of what Gueye will be bringing to Tucson come the 2025-26 season: