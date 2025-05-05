Arizona hires Texas assistant coach Brandon Chappell

Just over a month ago, Arizona basketball lost assistant coach Steve Robinson, who retired after 42 years in the business with stops at Kansas, North Carolina and UA leaving a massive hole to fill on the staff. Now, Tommy Lloyd has made his hire as the program on Monday morning announced former Texas assistant Brandon Chappell has joined the coaching staff.
"It is exciting to welcome Brandon and his family to the Arizona Basketball family," Lloyd said in a statement released by the team. "He is a high-character person that brings energy and enthusiasm every day that makes those around him want to strive for more. He will fit in great with the culture that we have built, and we can't wait to get started."
Chappell has spent the last three seasons in Austin and was originally hired by Chris Beard before he was dismissed from the program as Rodney Terry took over the helm. From that point on, he helped UT make three NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the Elite Eight.
The hiring of Chappell gives Lloyd and the program an assistant with key recruiting ties in the state of Texas, which is a major recruiting pipeline for the Big 12 conference. And although the Longhorns were in the SEC this past season, he has experience coaching in this conference.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Coach Lloyd for the opportunity to join the Arizona Basketball family," Chappell said. "It's an honor to be part of such a storied program with a championship tradition, passionate fan support and a standard of excellence that few programs in the country can match. I'm excited to get to work and help our student-athletes grow on and off the court. Bear Down!"
Before the Longhorns, Chappell has coached at UNLV and his alma mater Lamar. He was also a graduate assistant at NAU when current Wildcats assistant Jack Murphy was the head coach of the Lumberjacks.
At the age of 41, Chappell has become a high-level recruiter and has worked with some of the best coaches across the country. Now, he is a Wildcat and will work under Lloyd to help bring more top-tier talent to Tucson.
