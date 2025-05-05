Arizona hires Texas assistant coach Brandon Chappell

Just over a month ago, Arizona basketball lost assistant coach Steve Robinson, who retired after 42 years in the business with stops at Kansas, North Carolina and UA leaving a massive hole to fill on the staff. Now, Tommy Lloyd has made his hire as the program on Monday morning announced former Texas assistant Brandon Chappell has joined the coaching staff.

"It is exciting to welcome Brandon and his family to the Arizona Basketball family," Lloyd said in a statement released by the team. "He is a high-character person that brings energy and enthusiasm every day that makes those around him want to strive for more. He will fit in great with the culture that we have built, and we can't wait to get started."

Chappell has spent the last three seasons in Austin and was originally hired by Chris Beard before he was dismissed from the program as Rodney Terry took over the helm. From that point on, he helped UT make three NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the Elite Eight.