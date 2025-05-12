Arizona softball: Tucson Regional starts on Friday

After a long and successful first season in the Big 12, No. 13 seed Arizona (45-11) learned on Sunday that it would be hosting regional play marking the 37th season that the Wildcats have made the postseason.
Despite falling 4-0 to No. 12 seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament, Arizona's body of work with wins over Alabama, Stanford, UCLA, San Diego State, Oklahoma State and the Red Raiders proved to be enough to lock UA in a hosting seed.
The Tucson Regional will feature Ole Miss, GCU and Santa Clara. This season, Arizona has already played the Lopes during the non-conference portion of the schedule winning 7-3 in a road win.
The interesting things about the Tucson Regional is that with Ole Miss as the 2-seed it marks the third time since 2019 that the Rebels will traveling to the desert and will potentially face the Wildcats with a spot in the next round on the line.
During the Caitlin Lowe era, Arizona has made the tournament three out of the fourth seasons and has made the Women's College World Series once, which came in Lowe's first season as head coach.
Arizona will be looking to get back to Oklahoma City and the journey begins on Friday as the Wildcats take on Santa Clara at 4:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN+.
