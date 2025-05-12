Arizona softball: Tucson Regional starts on Friday

After a long and successful first season in the Big 12, No. 13 seed Arizona (45-11) learned on Sunday that it would be hosting regional play marking the 37th season that the Wildcats have made the postseason.

Despite falling 4-0 to No. 12 seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament, Arizona's body of work with wins over Alabama, Stanford, UCLA, San Diego State, Oklahoma State and the Red Raiders proved to be enough to lock UA in a hosting seed.

The Tucson Regional will feature Ole Miss, GCU and Santa Clara. This season, Arizona has already played the Lopes during the non-conference portion of the schedule winning 7-3 in a road win.