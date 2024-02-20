Reed-Francois is a strong proponent of keeping an open dialogue between herself, the rest of the athletic department and athletes and fans. One way she has done that and will continue to bridge that gap between her office and the athletes and UA fans is by sending out surveys to gauge the pulse on what adjustments need to be made for a better experience all around.

"We want to provide a game day atmosphere that's second to none," Reed-Francois said. "We can't do that unless we hear about your experiences, and then we make adjustments so fans bring this incredible energy. I can't wait to meet our students too. Students bring this vibrancy that is so incredibly special that can not be replicated, but it all starts with listening to our people first."