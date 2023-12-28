Typically this season, Oklahoma has been led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the offense side of the ball with his 3,660 yards passing, 42 total touchdowns to go along with him completing 69% of his passes. However, Gabriel has entered the portal meaning the Sooners will be turning to former five-star recruit and freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has posted 202 passing yards and two touchdowns while appearing in five games this season.

"He is Very cerebral, consistent, same guy every day. Puts the work in. Just a fantastic teammate. Very highly recruited, well thought of, yet there's no entitlement whatsoever in Jackson," said coach Brent Venables. "He's got the instincts that you want him to have, the poise, whether it's the ability to climb in the pocket, patience, trust guys around him, throws open with great anticipation, all the skills you want a guy to have."

This is no question that Arnold is a very talented quarterback that was a five-star recruit out of high school for a reason. He has the ability to give the Wildcats' defense a challenge both through the air and on the ground. However, the main challenge for Arizona will be it preparing for a player that doesn't have a ton of film on him yet and him having a month to prepare for this UA defense.

"It's three weeks, how much are you going to change in three weeks? It's that fine line of chasing ghosts which all of us can do in the coaching profession, try to find, What if they do this or that, what if he changes that. We say, We have to line up in formation, line up quickly and be prepared for a system of offense," said coach Jedd Fisch. "Now we have to defend a quarterback that we haven't seen a lot of, but we know how talented he is based on high school recruiting, the games he's gotten in, and a coordinator that has done a great job wherever he's at. That was a great challenge."

Not only will the Wildcats be going up against a new quarterback undercenter in Arnold but the Sooners will have Littrell calling plays as offensive coordinator for the bowl game.