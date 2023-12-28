What to watch: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl)
It has been six seasons since the last time No. 14 Arizona (9-3) has been playing football this late into the season and apart of then bowl season slate of games. However, it been nearly 11 season since the Wildcats have won 10-plus games in a single season and on Friday night, UA has a chance of achieving that mark with a win of No. 12 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
But this isn't your normal bowl game for Arizona, it marks the first time the Wildcats have played Oklahoma (10-2) in a bowl matchup and only the third time these two programs have faced off against each other. Plus, the teams share a lot of history with current OU offense coordinator Seth Littrell being a former UA assistant coach. Littrell was part of the coaching staff for former head coach Mike Stoops from 2009 to 2011.
This leads into another connection with Stoops being the former leader at Arizona and have coach at Oklahoma in a assistant role and defensive coordinating role for a total of 12 seasons in Norman.
These are just a few things that make this match up between the Wildcats and Sooners such an interesting bowl game to watch. However, below we will be going over five things fans should keep their eye on.
How does Arizona handle the Oklahoma QB situation?
Typically this season, Oklahoma has been led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the offense side of the ball with his 3,660 yards passing, 42 total touchdowns to go along with him completing 69% of his passes. However, Gabriel has entered the portal meaning the Sooners will be turning to former five-star recruit and freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has posted 202 passing yards and two touchdowns while appearing in five games this season.
"He is Very cerebral, consistent, same guy every day. Puts the work in. Just a fantastic teammate. Very highly recruited, well thought of, yet there's no entitlement whatsoever in Jackson," said coach Brent Venables. "He's got the instincts that you want him to have, the poise, whether it's the ability to climb in the pocket, patience, trust guys around him, throws open with great anticipation, all the skills you want a guy to have."
This is no question that Arnold is a very talented quarterback that was a five-star recruit out of high school for a reason. He has the ability to give the Wildcats' defense a challenge both through the air and on the ground. However, the main challenge for Arizona will be it preparing for a player that doesn't have a ton of film on him yet and him having a month to prepare for this UA defense.
"It's three weeks, how much are you going to change in three weeks? It's that fine line of chasing ghosts which all of us can do in the coaching profession, try to find, What if they do this or that, what if he changes that. We say, We have to line up in formation, line up quickly and be prepared for a system of offense," said coach Jedd Fisch. "Now we have to defend a quarterback that we haven't seen a lot of, but we know how talented he is based on high school recruiting, the games he's gotten in, and a coordinator that has done a great job wherever he's at. That was a great challenge."
Not only will the Wildcats be going up against a new quarterback undercenter in Arnold but the Sooners will have Littrell calling plays as offensive coordinator for the bowl game.
