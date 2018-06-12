CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

TAKE TWO: Can Derek Stingley close out the 2019 cycle at No. 1 in the Rivals100? HOUSTON – For weeks, Texas football recruiting Twitter has been peppered with prospects posting their invites to compete in the first Adrian Peterson’s All Day Elite Camp. Although some of the area’s more well-known prospects favored taking a breather between all of the other camps they’ve been attending at colleges, there was still a solid turnout both in numbers and talent at the event’s first go-around – and plenty to talk about afterwards.

LAYDEN ROBINSON IS SOARING WITH CONFIDENCE RIGHT NOW

Layden Robinson

After winning the offensive line MVP award at the Houston event of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camps presented by adidas, Layden Robinson catapulted himself to the forefront of the recruiting conversation over the past few weeks. Even more attention has come his way since his recent offer from Texas A&M and it’s easy to see that the three-star has gotten to a level where he plans on being the baddest dude in OL/DL one-on-ones and then executes on it.

Sunday’s camp didn’t feature any elite names on the defensive line, but Robinson’s machismo manifests itself in physically dominating fashion, and like clockwork, he absorbs the pass-rush, picks his moment, flips-and-pancakes his opponent, rinses and repeats. Several times over, he took five-or-six consecutive reps against defenders and after each one seemed more excited to line up and run things back. His excitability makes him really fun to watch and as he continues his run of successful outings, he continues to have all the makings of a truly elite prospect.

MALIK HORNSBY SHOWED WHY MANY ARE EXCITED ABOUT HIM

Malik Hornsby

The word has been out on 2020 four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby for months now, and expectations for his potential as a prospect have been pretty lofty. Top player in the nation lofty. I’m not ready to put that sort of label on him just yet, but it was really interesting to watch him in an environment where he could tell that he was the guy the most eyes were on. He showed more of his natural arm strength just warming up and sort of goofing around with guys before the camp started, but as far as the event itself was concerned, he had a real leader’s demeanor. He was assertive in his interactions with coaches and other players and even though nobody was doubting it was lit to begin with, you could see the light-bulb getting brighter. In similar fashion to Robinson, he’s embracing the notoriety and using it to improve himself as a player.

JA’COREY BENJAMIN’S RECRUITMENT IS READY TO GET STARTED

Ja'Corey Benjamin

Three-star Alief Hastings cornerback Ja’Corey Benjamin has shown at various events -- including the Houston Rivals 3 Stripe Camp -- that he is capable and worthy of an offer. Fresh off an appearance at an Alabama prospect camp where he was one of the best defensive backs in attendance, he kept it up in Houston and was as sticky as any DB in attendance.

Things may have been different for him this spring had his track season run into his school’s football schedule and as the summer continues, he’s taking summer classes to knock out some credits ahead of his senior year. Since he’s been less visible than others and is still waiting on that first offer, the wheels haven’t been turning quite as quickly as they have with some other prospects. Even if colleges simply looked at him as more of a project, he’d still be worth a roll of the dice.

A FEW OTHER NAMES TO KNOW GOING FORWARD…

Dillon Brooks