WBB NEWS: No. 4 Arizona's upcoming game against UCLA postponed

On the same day Arizona's men's basketball team announced that its trip to Los Angeles next week won't be happening, the UA women's team revealed that its visit to Southern California will have a change of plans. The fourth-ranked Wildcats (10-0) will only play one game next week in LA after UCLA was forced to postpone its matchup against Arizona because of COVID-19 issues within its program.

That game against UCLA was set to take place Jan. 2, but it will now be pushed back to another date while the upcoming Dec. 31 matchup against USC at Galen Center in Los Angeles remains unchanged for now.

This is the third time Arizona's women's basketball team has had a change to its schedule because of health and safety protocols. UC Riverside was forced to cancel its home matchup against the Wildcats early in the month because of COVID-19 issues in its program.

Arizona recently has had to deal with COVID protocols on its own side that resulted in the Wildcats being forced to cancel a top-25 matchup against Texas last weekend en route to the Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas.

UA's last game came against Northern Arizona in Flagstaff on Dec. 17 as the Wildcats used that matchup as a way to prepare for their game against the Longhorns.

Friday's news means that three of the four men's and women's teams in Los Angeles are currently working through COVID protocols including both programs at UCLA.

There have been increased postponements and cancellations across the country recently because of health and safety protocols forcing the Pac-12 to revise its game cancellation policy.

This week the conference announced that games will no longer be deemed to be forfeits if one team is not able to participate in a Pac-12 game. Instead, last season's rules will be back in place with games that are unable to be played being ruled no contests.

"There's two things, get better in practice and focus on some things. Which is fine, we need to," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said earlier in the month when her team was dealing with having a game canceled. "Then the other thing is emphasizing to our team that this can happen. It's happening all over the country. Teams are shutting down, so we have to be smart.

At this point, UA says it is working with UCLA and the league to determine a date that works for both teams to play a rescheduled matchup later in the season.