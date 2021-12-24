MBB NEWS: Arizona's LA trip cancelled as USC, UCLA forced to postpone games

It seemed inevitable with both programs on pause recently, but the official word came down Friday that Arizona's upcoming games against UCLA and USC will not take place as scheduled because of COVID protocols for both Los Angeles schools. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (11-1) were set to make the most important road trip of the season next week with matchups against No. 5 UCLA (8-1) and No. 8 USC (12-0) set to begin the rest of Pac-12 Conference play.

Instead, the games will be postponed and the programs will work with the Pac-12 to determine dates that will work for all teams involved. The matchups with the Los Angeles schools against Arizona State set for next week have also been postponed.

Both UCLA and USC have been dealing with COVID-19 related issues within their programs . The Bruins have not played a game since Dec. 11 and have been forced to cancel their previous three games while USC had to cancel its last game against Oklahoma State.

The Trojans last played in Phoenix against Georgia Tech as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

This week the Pac-12 Conference amended its original plan to allow forfeits in the case of situations where COVID-related problems prevented games from being played. However, as more programs and teams have become impacted by the latest wave of the virus, the league decided to revert to its policy from last season.

Now games that cannot be rescheduled will be ruled a no contest rather than a forfeit. That rule is also retroactive meaning UCLA's previous forfeit win over Washington earlier in the season will be deemed a no contest if it cannot be rescheduled later in the season.

The UA men have avoided having their games impacted by the ongoing pandemic this season, but recently the fourth-ranked Wildcats women's team had to for the cancellation of one of its games because of COVID-related issues in its program.

The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season having played No. 19 Tennessee on the road Wednesday. UA's next scheduled game is set to take place on the road against Arizona State in two weeks, Jan. 8, in Tempe.

UPDATE (Friday afternoon)

Arizona has agreed with Washington to move its planned Jan. 25 matchup with the Huskies to Jan. 3. The original matchup between the two teams was supposed to take place in December to open up Pac-12 play, but because of COVID protocols within the Huskies program the game was forced to be postponed.