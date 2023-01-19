HONOLULU -- Freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman has already moved in on campus at Arizona and started in on the offseason strength and conditioning program, but surely making his teammate envious, he then got to break away for a week to come to Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl -- the final high school football all-star game on the annual circuit.

Dorman, the four-star prospect, is one of four quarterbacks who will play in the game Friday at 7 p.m. MST on the NFL Network.

Meanwhile, he talked to GOAZCATS.com about his early experience on campus and settling into the Wildcats program.

"It's been great to kind of get adjusted, get moved in, just hang out with all the guys. All the guys there are great guys. It's been good to get adjusted with the weight-lifting, all the workouts, throwing with all the receivers so it's been good," he said.

"It's intense. They weren't joking when they said college workouts were intense. I love it. I love being around guys that want to work, work their butt off and make you a better player as well, so it's been great."