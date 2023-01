HONOLULU -- Arizona freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman is one of a handful of players representing the Wildcats at the Polynesian Bowl -- the final high school football all-star game on the annual circuit.

GOAZCATS.com has been in Hawaii all week watching Dorman, who has shown consistent touch on his passes all around the field as one of four quarterbacks who will play in the game Friday at 7 p.m. MST on NFL Network.

Dorman, a four-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, has already enrolled and moved into campus at Arizona before being allowed to make the trip to Hawaii to compete in the Polynesian Bowl.

Watch our 5-minute package of practice clips from his work this week: