TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona beats out UNC, Memphis for WR Javin 'Nunu' Whatley

Advertisement

One of the main priorities this offseason for Arizona was to upgrade its offensive weapons after seeing that side of the ball struggle by averaging 21.7 points pregame. Wednesday, the Wildcats upgraded their receiving corps by landing highly sought after Chattanooga wide receiver Javin Whatley, who announced his decision on Twitter. While playing for Chattanooga at the FCS level, Whatley established himself as one of the top receivers totaling 140 catches for 2,125 yards and 18 touchdowns in three season with the Mocs.



During the 2024 season, Whatley palyed in 12 games roraling 697 yards on 55 receptions while hauling in six receiving touchdowns. In the return game, he had 42 attempts and racked up 1,004 yards and a touchdown in three seasons. Whatley, who goes by Nunu, was highly sought after and picked the Wildcats over offers from North Carolina and Memphis, which where the final three teams on his list.

When looking at Whatley with his 5-foot-10, 167-pound frame the first thing that jumps off the charts is his speed and route running ability. His speed makes him one of the most lethal weapons in the FCS and he might be the fastest player on the Wildcats' 2025 roster.

Arizona winter transfer additions