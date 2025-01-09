Arizona promotes Danny Gonzales to DC, hires Joe Salave'a as DL coach

Arizona's offseason of change continued Thursday with the announcement that the Wildcats will be turning the defense over to linebackers coach Danny Gonzales in addition to bringing in a new defensive coordinator and associate head coach in Joe Salave'a.
Gonzales will take over for Duane Akina, who is moving within the program to coach the secondary after guiding the Wildcats' defense in the 2024 season. The former New Mexico head coach was previously a defensive coordinator at Arizona State (2018-19).
Salave'a has taken a long road back to the desert following his playing career that spanned from 1994-97. The former Wildcats' defensive lineman coached for the program in 2011 leading his old position at his alma mater before moving on to make stops at Washington State (2012-16), Oregon (2017-21) and Miami (2022-24).
"We are excited to have Danny Gonzales move into the defensive coordinator spot on our staff and it's an honor to welcome an Arizona great, Joe Salave'a, back to his alma mater," UA head coach Brent Brennan said in a statement by the program announcing the news. "Coach Gonzales has years of experience as a proven defensive play-caller with the ability to lead and develop defenses that rank among the best in the nation. And Coach Salave'a is a Wildcat at heart who has a winning pedigree and who has demonstrated the ability to identify and develop elite players along the defensive line.
"The experience that both bring to the table will be an asset for our student-athletes and our program."
Salava'e, who will help provide support for Brennan as the associate head coach alongside assistant head coach Alonzo Carter, will replace Joe Seumalo who joined the Wildcats last year when Brennan took over in Tucson.
"We are incredibly grateful to have known Coach Seumalo, his wife, Karen, and their family for more than 25 years and to work alongside him for many of those," Brennan said. "His friendship, leadership and talent for developing players at every level has left a lasting impact on all of us. We wish him all the best in the next steps of his career."
The changes to the UA staff come after the Wildcats were not able to meet expectations following a 10-win season in the first year under Brennan. Arizona won just four games overall and logged only two conference wins in its first season in the Big 12.
Following the season, UA decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Dino Babers in favor of up-and-coming play caller Seth Doege. At that time it was determined that Akina would focus his attention on the secondary group for the Wildcats while Gonzales was retained in a to-be-determined role (now defensive coordinator).
“This season did not come close to meeting the standards that we have as a program and no one is more disappointed than me,” Brennan said at the time. “As the head coach, it is my responsibility to evaluate all areas of the program, and I felt these changes will positively impact the long-term success of the program."
Arizona has been active in the transfer portal already with several new pieces joining the program defensively. Over 20 players have decided to join the Wildcats from the transfer portal this offseason including three defensive linemen and two linebackers.
