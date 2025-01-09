Arizona promotes Danny Gonzales to DC, hires Joe Salave'a as DL coach

Arizona's offseason of change continued Thursday with the announcement that the Wildcats will be turning the defense over to linebackers coach Danny Gonzales in addition to bringing in a new defensive coordinator and associate head coach in Joe Salave'a.

Gonzales will take over for Duane Akina, who is moving within the program to coach the secondary after guiding the Wildcats' defense in the 2024 season. The former New Mexico head coach was previously a defensive coordinator at Arizona State (2018-19).

Salave'a has taken a long road back to the desert following his playing career that spanned from 1994-97. The former Wildcats' defensive lineman coached for the program in 2011 leading his old position at his alma mater before moving on to make stops at Washington State (2012-16), Oregon (2017-21) and Miami (2022-24).

"We are excited to have Danny Gonzales move into the defensive coordinator spot on our staff and it's an honor to welcome an Arizona great, Joe Salave'a, back to his alma mater," UA head coach Brent Brennan said in a statement by the program announcing the news. "Coach Gonzales has years of experience as a proven defensive play-caller with the ability to lead and develop defenses that rank among the best in the nation. And Coach Salave'a is a Wildcat at heart who has a winning pedigree and who has demonstrated the ability to identify and develop elite players along the defensive line.

"The experience that both bring to the table will be an asset for our student-athletes and our program."