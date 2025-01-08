TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona strengthens the defense by adding Braden Siders

It was a busy day in the transfer portal on Wednesday for Arizona as the team added two offensive players in offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez and wide receiver Javin Whatley earlier in the day. Now, the Wildcats have added on the defensive side of the ball late in the afternoon by landing Wyoming transfer edge rusher Braden Siders, who announced his decision on Twitter (X).
In the last three season, Siders has played in 32 games for the Cowboys and has racked up 92 tackles, 62 solo tackles and 13 1/2 sacks to go along with his 24 tackles for loss.
This past season, Siders suffered setbacks with an unknown injury and played in just six games. However, he still was able to lead the Cowboys in sacks by snagging 3 1/2 to go along with his 22 total tackles.
Out of high school, Siders was a two-star recruit from Arvada, Colo., where he had just two offers with one being from Wyoming and the other from New Mexico. It is key to note, that Arizona defensive coach Danny Gonzales was the head coach of the Lobos when they offered him.
Arizona has been working on adding to the offensive line from the portal with five additions. Now, with Siders, the Wildcats have added three players on the defensive line with Chancellor Owens and Deshawn McKinght already committing to the program.
Arizona winter transfer additions
- DL Braden Siders (Wyoming)
- WR Javin "Nunu" Whatley (Chattanooga)
- OL Flavio Gonzalez (Oregon State)
- CB Ayden Garnes (West Virginia)
- RB Mike Mitchell (Utah)
- QB Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin)
- LB Riley Wilson (Montana)
- TE/WR Cameron Barmore (Mercyhurst)
- WR Tre Spivey (Kansas State)
- OL Ka'ena DeCambra (Hawaii)
- OL Tristan Bounds (Michigan)
- LB Blake Gotcher (Northwestern State)
- RB Ismail Mahdi (Texas State)
- DL Deshawn McKnight (UT Martin)
- OL Jordan Brown (Georgia Tech)
- OL Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech)
- WR Kris Hutson (Washington State)
- DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Stanford)
- DB Jay'Vion Cole (Texas)
- DB Michael Dansby (San Jose State)
- DL Chancellor Owens (Northwestern State)
- WR Luke Wysong (New Mexico)
