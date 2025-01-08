TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona strengthens the defense by adding Braden Siders

It was a busy day in the transfer portal on Wednesday for Arizona as the team added two offensive players in offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez and wide receiver Javin Whatley earlier in the day. Now, the Wildcats have added on the defensive side of the ball late in the afternoon by landing Wyoming transfer edge rusher Braden Siders, who announced his decision on Twitter (X).

In the last three season, Siders has played in 32 games for the Cowboys and has racked up 92 tackles, 62 solo tackles and 13 1/2 sacks to go along with his 24 tackles for loss.

This past season, Siders suffered setbacks with an unknown injury and played in just six games. However, he still was able to lead the Cowboys in sacks by snagging 3 1/2 to go along with his 22 total tackles.