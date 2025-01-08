TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona lands Oregon State's Flavio Gonzalez to bolster OL

Arizona has been working during the offseason at rebuilding its offensive line with Jonah Savaiinaea leaving for the NFL Draft, Wendell Moe transferring to Tennessee with others like Josh Baker graduating. So, the Wildcats dove into the transfer portal Wednesday morning and snagged Oregon State offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez, who announced his decision on Twitter.

Over the last two seasons, Gonzalez has played at Oregon State where he spent the last three season playing in 20 games.This past year, he started in 12 games totaling 740 snaps on the line and helped the Beavers average 189.2 rushing yards per game.

In all, he allowed two sacks and was penalized two throughout the enter 2024 season.