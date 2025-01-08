TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona lands Oregon State's Flavio Gonzalez to bolster OL

Arizona has been working during the offseason at rebuilding its offensive line with Jonah Savaiinaea leaving for the NFL Draft, Wendell Moe transferring to Tennessee with others like Josh Baker graduating. So, the Wildcats dove into the transfer portal Wednesday morning and snagged Oregon State offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez, who announced his decision on Twitter.
Over the last two seasons, Gonzalez has played at Oregon State where he spent the last three season playing in 20 games.This past year, he started in 12 games totaling 740 snaps on the line and helped the Beavers average 189.2 rushing yards per game.
In all, he allowed two sacks and was penalized two throughout the enter 2024 season.
Before going to Oregon State, Gonzalez played high school football in Tucson at Pueblo High School, where he was coached by Arizona defensive back Brandon Sanders.
Coming out of high school, there wasn't a lot of offers and Gonzalez had to play at two community colleges out of California before going to OSU.
Overall with the addition of Gonzalez, Arizona has added five offensive line man with Ty Buchanan, Jordan Brown, Tristan Bounds and Ka'ena DeCambra already committing to the program.
Arizona winter transfer additions
- OL Flavio Gonzalez (Oregon State)
- CB Ayden Garnes (West Virginia)
- RB Mike Mitchell (Utah)
- QB Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin)
- LB Riley Wilson (Montana)
- TE/WR Cameron Barmore (Mercyhurst)
- WR Tre Spivey (Kansas State)
- OL Ka'ena DeCambra (Hawaii)
- OL Tristan Bounds (Michigan)
- LB Blake Gotcher (Northwestern State)
- RB Ismail Mahdi (Texas State)
- DL Deshawn McKnight (UT Martin)
- OL Jordan Brown (Georgia Tech)
- OL Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech)
- WR Kris Hutson (Washington State)
- DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Stanford)
- DB Jay'Vion Cole (Texas)
- DB Michael Dansby (San Jose State)
- DL Chancellor Owens (Northwestern State)
- WR Luke Wysong (New Mexico)
