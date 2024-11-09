WATCH: No. 10 Arizona players postgame following 102-44 win over ODU

Arizona forwards Henri Veesaar and Tobe Awaka spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 102-44 win over Old Dominion. The duo talked about playing physical and the goal of dominating the paint game in and game out.
Awaka discussed his mentality when it comes to crashing the boards and how he has worked on his positioning this offseason to prepare him for the 2024-25 season.
