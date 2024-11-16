RECAP: Arizona snaps five-game skid in 27-3 win over Houston

Over the past six weeks, Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) had gone through a five-game losing streak that was capped off by an embarrassing 56-12 loss against UCF on the road. And during the bye-week you had many UA fans asking for a coaching change and put first-year coach Brent Brennan in a tough spot with the fan base.

Well, the bye-week helped get this Arizona team back on track as the Wildcats snapped their five-game losing streak in a convincing 27-3 win over Houston.

The win keeps Arizona's bowl hopes alive and helps the team get the losing streak off of its back with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Throughout the losing streak, quarterback Noah Fifita had struggled and came into the game throwing 10 interceptions to his 13 touchdowns.

On Saturday night, Fifita played nearly a clean game and is only interception coming early in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand. He ended the night going 20 of 35 on passing attempts to go with his 224 yards and two touchdowns.

