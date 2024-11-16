UA's defense is on the incline following dominant 27-3 win over Houston

With many key contributor's out for Arizona's (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) season including three team captains, defensive coordinator Duane Akina coached his best performance of the year allowing a season-low three points to Houston (4-6, 3-4).
In seven games, the Wildcats have allowed 28 or more points capped off by the 56-12 blowout before the bye from UCF.
That beatdown was truly helpful according to Genesis Smith and the rest of the defense to get things turned around.
"It was definitely motivating," Smith said. "I feel like we had the motivation already, just realizing like how we didn't respond in the UCF game."
He also mentioned how the defense as a whole picked up things in practice throughout Houston preparation as they felt the difference in effort when going to Orlando.
The offense had it's moments for sure in a bounce back win, but the defense played their best game of the season and were pivotal in the Cougars win.
It wasn't just an individual effort either as collectively, Arizona's defense came together and played as one.
Defensive linemen Tre Smith had a sack and tackle for loss, while Dominic Lolesio and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou combined for two forced fumbles to get the Cats much needed possessions.
Speaking of turnovers, the Wildcats forced 4 of 4 turnover on downs when the Cougars went for it on fourth down. Those decisions by head coach Willie Fritz came as Houston was inefficient on third downs going 2-for-13 on attempts.
Akina had mentioned leading up to the Houston game, that as many as seven opportunities at turnovers have shown up in recent weeks and it was a matter of time before the ball started bouncing their way.
"Coach Akina always says takeaways come in bunches," Smith said. "We hadn't got some the past couple weeks but they came in a bunch this week."
Seven opportunities in recent weeks turned into seven turnovers from Houston as Smith caught an interception to give Arizona another one.
On the day he recorded seven tackles with 1.5 for loss, the pick, a pass break up, and a fumble recovery as the game's most valuable player.
The secondary in general played probably their best game since denying Utah in week 5, as Owen Goss and Tacario Davis each had a pass break up and got a hit on the quarterback while Marquis Groves-Killebrew finished with a sack.
What was a weakness just two weeks ago has shown to be a strength in Arizona's three-quarter shutout performance against Houston and looks to be on the come up for the stretch run as UA looks to make a bowl game.
