UA's defense is on the incline following dominant 27-3 win over Houston

Genesis Smith recovered a fumble and snagged an interception against Houston. (Photo by Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)

With many key contributor's out for Arizona's (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) season including three team captains, defensive coordinator Duane Akina coached his best performance of the year allowing a season-low three points to Houston (4-6, 3-4). In seven games, the Wildcats have allowed 28 or more points capped off by the 56-12 blowout before the bye from UCF. That beatdown was truly helpful according to Genesis Smith and the rest of the defense to get things turned around. "It was definitely motivating," Smith said. "I feel like we had the motivation already, just realizing like how we didn't respond in the UCF game." He also mentioned how the defense as a whole picked up things in practice throughout Houston preparation as they felt the difference in effort when going to Orlando. The offense had it's moments for sure in a bounce back win, but the defense played their best game of the season and were pivotal in the Cougars win.