RECAP: No. 9 Arizona upset 103-88 on the road against Wisconsin

After getting two dominating wins to open up the season, No. 9 Arizona (2-1) had it first true test of the season as the team went on the road to Madison to take on Wisconsin. One of the main problems for the Wildcats this season has been free throw shooting with the team shooting 66% coming into the game and those numbers held true as UA drops its first game of the season 103-88 against the Badgers with the free throws being a major difference in the game.
Coming into the game, Wisconsin was the No. 1 free throw shooting team hitting 92% of it shots on 53 attempts. Friday, the Badgers took 47 foul shots and knocked down 87% of their shots.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats' defense took its lumps against the Badgers as they allowed them to shoot 48% from the field and go off at the 3-point line connecting on 12 of 27 3-point shots.
It was a collection of guys for Wisconsin that were able to get to the hoop against Arizona. However, guard John Tonje took over the game and set the tone by getting to the foul like 22 time and hitting 21 of those buckets. Overall, it didn't matter who was guarding him for UA as Tonje dropped a career-high 41 points on just 14 shots taken.
Throughout the whole game, the two team combined for 87 foul shots with two Wildcats in Caleb Love and Tobe Awaka fouling out of the game.
Love struggled to get anything going throughout the night scoring six points on 2 of 13 shooting from the field to go along with his two assists, two rebounds and two turnovers.
When you look at the stat book what really jumps out is that the Wildcats hammered the boards winning 52-28 and in the paint 42-26 in favor of the Wildcats. Despite that, Wisconsin was able to overcome to weak effort in the low-post.
After holding opponents to an average of 54 points a game, Arizona nearly gave up double that amount with the Wisconsin offense putting together an efficient offensive attack totaling 103 against the Wildcats.
Now, Arizona will have a week to get things turnaround as the team heads back to Tucson and awaits a showdown against No. 6 Duke (2-1) wth tip off set for 8:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN2.
