RECAP: No. 9 Arizona upset 103-88 on the road against Wisconsin

Wisconsin got to the free throw line 47 times while making 87% of its shots. (Photo by Kayla Wolf | Associated Press)

After getting two dominating wins to open up the season, No. 9 Arizona (2-1) had it first true test of the season as the team went on the road to Madison to take on Wisconsin. One of the main problems for the Wildcats this season has been free throw shooting with the team shooting 66% coming into the game and those numbers held true as UA drops its first game of the season 103-88 against the Badgers with the free throws being a major difference in the game. Coming into the game, Wisconsin was the No. 1 free throw shooting team hitting 92% of it shots on 53 attempts. Friday, the Badgers took 47 foul shots and knocked down 87% of their shots. Meanwhile, the Wildcats' defense took its lumps against the Badgers as they allowed them to shoot 48% from the field and go off at the 3-point line connecting on 12 of 27 3-point shots.