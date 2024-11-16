Sunday Rewind: Arizona's rough stretch comes to an end against Houston

Arizona has seen it season of high hope and aspirations get derailed with a five-game losing streak where the team was allowing 38 points per game and an offense averaging 17.2 points to go along with the defensive struggles.

However, that all cam to an end on Friday as the Wildcats snapped their losing streak with an impressive 27-3 win over Houston. With the win, Arizona keeps its bowl hope alive with a 4-6 record and two games left in the season.



After the game, GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison broke down the win and what went right for a team that had been spiraling out of control over the last month of the season.