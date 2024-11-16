Premium content
Published Nov 16, 2024
Sunday Rewind: Arizona's rough stretch comes to an end against Houston
Troy Hutchison
Staff Writer
Arizona has seen it season of high hope and aspirations get derailed with a five-game losing streak where the team was allowing 38 points per game and an offense averaging 17.2 points to go along with the defensive struggles.

However, that all cam to an end on Friday as the Wildcats snapped their losing streak with an impressive 27-3 win over Houston. With the win, Arizona keeps its bowl hope alive with a 4-6 record and two games left in the season.

After the game, GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison broke down the win and what went right for a team that had been spiraling out of control over the last month of the season.

