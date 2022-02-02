WATCH: Jedd Fisch discusses Arizona's highly-rated 2022 recruiting class

Arizona has the top-rated recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2022 in the first full cycle under head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats have continued to add pieces to the group throughout the offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal allowing Fisch and his staff to transform the roster.

Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove caught up with the UA head coach on a light National Signing Day for the Wildcats to discuss the No. 19 class in the country and how it all came together.