WATCH: Arizona target Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke previews college announcement

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Rayshon Luke is one of the featured prospects announcing his college decision live during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, and he could be the latest significant Southern California standout to join this impressive Arizona 2022 recruiting class.

Luke will choose between the Wildcats, UCLA, Louisville and San Jose State at some point during the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. MST, live on NBC.

"It's going to be great knowing that I'm going to be playing with great other players and I'm going to a great organization. Yes, I already have decided. Tomorrow's going to be the big day to announce. It's going to be a blessing," Luke told GOAZCATS.com on Friday.

Watch the full 7:30 video interview below: