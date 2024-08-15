Embed content not available

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita spoke to the media following the end of Day 12 of training camp about the progress the offense has made. Fifita shared his thoughts on how QB coach Lyle Moevao has helped him develop as a player on and off the field.

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)